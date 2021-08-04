TikTok User Timbo the Redneck Reportedly Died While Performing a Stunt in His Truck

When it comes to connecting to people around the world via social media, the popular video-sharing app TikTok really cannot be topped. The short videos, viral challenges, uncannily astute algorithm, and collaborative nature of the app all come together to make it feel as though the people you follow are truly connected to your real life. And in so many ways, they are! That also means that in the tragic event of a TikToker’s death, the grief can have a ripple effect upon thousands of people.

On August 1, 2021, followers of TikTok user Timbo the Redneck (real name Timothy Isaiah Hall) received a tragic update when Timothy’s mother shared a video announcing that her son had died in a “bad accident.” Here’s what we know.

What happened to TikTok user Timbo the Redneck?

In the video Timothy’s mother shared on TikTok, she stated that her son “was in a bad accident” and “didn’t make it.” She went on to tearfully thank his many fans and followers, saying that they had been a huge part of why he loved making content for the video-sharing app. “He loved TikTok and just believed in the fans and everybody who supported him. It meant a lot to him,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy had gained a following of more than 200,000 followers and had more than 2 million likes shared across his many TikTok videos depicting his “redneck” life in the U.S. south. His videos included clips of him fishing, doing stunts in his truck, and discussing his habit of chewing tobacco. According to his Instagram posts, he graduated from high school in May of 2021.

After the news of Timbo’s reported death came to light, his accounts were flooded with messages from his fans. “Great guy. Loved talking video ideas with you Timbo. You made videos to put smiles on people’s faces,” one wrote. “Your son seems like he was a cool guy, one day we’ll all get to see him. May he Rest In Peace,” said another.