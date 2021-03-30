Rochelle Hager's Fiancée Broke the News of Her Death to Followers on TikTok

In a video posted to TikTok , Brittanie compiled some photos of the two of them together and announced Roe's death in the caption. “I lost the love of my life today. Thank you for being my everything and thank you, everyone, for your support. Rest easy my love,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever.”

In another TikTok, Brittanie added “Who knew forever would end so soon. How do I live without you in my life?”

Roe died on March 29 after her car was hit by a falling tree during a strong windstorm. She apparently died from her injuries before first responders reached the scene. She was living in Waterville, Maine, and had roughly 100,000 followers on TikTok at the time of her death.