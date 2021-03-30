Rochelle Hager's Fiancée Broke the News of Her Death to Followers on TikTok

Rochelle Hager's Fiancée Broke the News of Her Death to Followers on TikTokBy Joseph Allen
Mar. 30 2021, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
In the aftermath of Rochelle Hager's death, many of her followers on TikTok are dealing with a kind of grief for someone they only really knew online. Rochelle, who preferred to go by Roe and was known as roeurboat3 on TikTok, died in a car accident. In the wake of her death, it was her fiancée Brittanie Lynn who announced the news to her fans.
What did Rochelle Hager's fiancée say on TikTok?
In a video posted to TikTok, Brittanie compiled some photos of the two of them together and announced Roe's death in the caption. “I lost the love of my life today. Thank you for being my everything and thank you, everyone, for your support. Rest easy my love,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever.”
In another TikTok, Brittanie added “Who knew forever would end so soon. How do I live without you in my life?”
Roe died on March 29 after her car was hit by a falling tree during a strong windstorm. She apparently died from her injuries before first responders reached the scene. She was living in Waterville, Maine, and had roughly 100,000 followers on TikTok at the time of her death.
Roe's followers were invested in her engagement.
She was a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and was beloved in part for the fun videos she posted regularly. Her followers were also invested in her relationship with Brittanie, which they had shortened to Broe. In fact, there was even merchandise emblazoned with the couples' shortened name being sold in their Etsy store.
In the aftermath of the news of Roe's death, both followers and other TikTok influencers weighed in to offer their condolences.
“You two were my favorite TikTok couple. I’m so sorry for what happened. Roe will forever be with you," one user wrote.
“In absolute disbelief. How could someone so full of life be gone from this world so quickly? Your light and love will be missed!” another added.
Other TikTok influencers also paid tribute to Roe.
In addition to the users who poured into Brittanie's comments to offer their condolences, Roe's death also caused a surge in videos paying tribute to her on the platform. In one video which Brittanie shared her reaction to, Melissa Núñez, who is also known as beastmodeart, created a piece of art in Roe's memory. In the video, Melissa discusses Roe's legacy and the bright light she was for so many on TikTok.
Although Roe's death is being mourned in public by those who knew her or her reputation online, the grief that Brittanie and others who knew her personally are feeling is of an entirely different magnitude. The tributes to Roe proved that she touched so many lives, and it seems that, in this time of deep sadness, Brittanie is taking some comfort in the impact that she was able to have before her life was cut tragically short.