TikTok Time Traveler Javier Claims He Is the Only Person Alive in His City

Whether you like it or love it, TikTok has become the hub for all things entertainment. On the platform, you can find everything from cool dance trends to pet challenges for your fur babies, and even life hacks and funny videos to enjoy during your leisure time.

While people use the social media platform for different reasons, there’s no arguing that the app is filled with some weird and wacky creators. And the latest TikToker to leave viewers scratching their heads is the TikTok time traveler.

Of course, time traveling is not a thing, but this creator is convinced that he is the chosen one. Here's the 4-1-1 on the TikTok time traveler.