The Blackout Challenge on TikTok Can Have Deadly Consequences

Using TikTok can be fun, exciting, and even educational. But when children get sucked into trends and challenges that aren't meant for anyone, let alone kids, to attempt, things can turn dangerous quick. That's what happened when one 10-year-old girl attempted the Blackout Challenge on TikTok and died of asphyxiation. Sadly, her death isn't the only one to come from someone trying out a particular trend or challenge from the app.

Somehow, among the silly baby videos and harmless pranks are the kinds of challenges that remind you why kids should not have solo access to TikTok. But, like YouTube and other social media platforms, it can be hard to totally protect children from the dangerous aspects all of the time.

And even though the Blackout Challenge isn't as widespread as some others, it is gaining a bad reputation.