Rapper Lil Loaded Tragically Died at Just 20 Years Old

Breakout rap star Lil Loaded's career has sadly come to an untimely end as his attorney announced that the Dallas-based artist died at just 20 years old. With more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and viral hit songs such as "6locc 6a6y," Lil Loaded was carving his own lane in the world of rap and seemed to be poised to truly take off in the mainstream.

Sadly, his life came to an end before those ambitions could be realized, leaving droves of fans with a small-yet-impressive discography and wonders of what could have been. So, what happened to Lil Loaded that brought about this terrible circumstance, and what role did his girlfriend seemingly play in it all? Keep reading for all of the known details.

Lil Loaded’s Last Ig Story Before his passing it looks like he committed suicide 😢💔 Rip Lil Loaded pic.twitter.com/mV7WBboHqd

It has been reported that Lil Loaded took his own life, but there has been no official confirmation from the local coroner's office as of the time of this writing.

Attorney Ashkan Mehryari, who represented Lil Loaded (real name Dashawn Maurice Robertson), explained to XXL , "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today."

Social media users believe that Lil Loaded died by suicide in part because of his girlfriend.

Although this information has not been confirmed by anyone in the rapper's camp, plenty of curious fans started to put pieces together online and concluded that Lil Loaded died by suicide after a falling out with his girlfriend. Through multiple viral posts, users insinuated that Lil Loaded's friends posted and then deleted the reasoning behind his death on Instagram.

Lil Loaded kill himself over his girl, smh, Rest In Peace💔 pic.twitter.com/whoBxj4LSq — Jaquief (@jaquiefff) May 31, 2021

The alleged screenshots from the account @ebkcyraq show the user, a friend of the late rapper, explaining that his friend "killed himself cause his b---h." He then insinuated that Lil Loaded had mentioned in the past that if his girlfriend were to ever cheat on him he would consider ending his life. The user continued the emotional messages by adding, "That's why he did [all that], cause if u didn't he a steal [sic] be breathin' b---h."

The posts have since been deleted, and the original story on Lil Loaded's page, which detailed his emotional distress, was deleted as well. In that message, the rapper wrote to the "most high," and asked for "entrance into your kingdom." "Thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to join you," he concluded the chilling post.

In the wake of his death, "RIP Lil Loaded" began trending on Twitter, and droves of fans expressed their shock and sadness over the loss. "Damn WTF. I thought he was in jail for the accidental murder of his bro," wrote one confused user amongst the countless posts. Another person added, "This some bulls--t. I was just bumpin' my [n-word] Lil Loaded yesterday, fam. Damn bro rest easy."