'This Is Us': Rebecca Pearson's Heartbreaking Diagnosis Is Revealed

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how the show will continue to tackle the storyline regarding Rebecca's health. Though, as always, she could not spill too many details!

“As you can imagine with our Big Three, people are going to have strong opinions about the best course of action and what is best for their mom,” she said. “Rebecca has children that all feel their feelings very intensely and tend to think they know what is best, so we will be exploring the way she picks the treatment and what different people’s feelings are about the matter.”

Well, sounds like there will be some intense conversations between the Pearson children in the near future.