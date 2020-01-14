We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

'This Is Us': Rebecca Pearson's Heartbreaking Diagnosis Is Revealed

[Warning: Spoilers ahead]

Grab your box of tissues, because Rebecca Pearson's (Mandy Moore) diagnosis was finally revealed on This Is Us. Back on the Nov. 12 episode of the NBC series, Randall (Sterling K.Brown) started to become concerned when his mom visibly gets upset after she misplaced her phone. You know, the cell phone she was using to capture pictures of very mundane things, like furniture in her son’s house. 

Though Rebecca shook off her forgetful behavior as having “senior moments,” Randall offered to schedule a doctor’s appointment, which prompted his mom to become more aggressive towards him. During the mid-season 4 finale, Rebecca got lost after storming out of Randall's Thanksgiving dinner. While Randall had technically just moved to the house, her forgetfulness once again had Randall (and viewers) concerned.