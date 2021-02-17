The Actor Who Plays Teen Kevin on 'This Is Us' Is a 21-Year-Old Filmmaker From Oklahoma

This season, we see Kevin on the quest to become the perfect dad despite the fact that he feels that he is failing miserably. In an interview with Deadline, Justin Hartley (adult Kevin) opened up about what viewers can expect from Kevin on this season of This Is Us, and according to him, it’s a lot of growing up.

"I think a lot of it is putting pieces back together. What is his career going to be? How does he fix that, if he even wants to fix that? Is that something that he has decided, you know what, I guess this isn’t what I want? People have done that. So this is Kevin, we’re just going to continue to see him grow up."

You catch This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.