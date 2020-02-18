This Is the Location Where 'Pumpkinhead' and a 'This Is Us' Episode Were Shot

This Is the Location Where 'Pumpkinhead' and a 'This Is Us' Episode Were ShotBy Leila Kozma
The next episode of This Is Us sees Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) head over to the family cabin to dig up the treasures their parents buried away many years ago. "The Cabin" juxtaposes this storyline, set in the present, with another one detailing the tragic ending of Kate and Marc's (Austin Abrams) abusive relationship.
Here's what you should know about the location where "The Cabin" was shot.
The family cabin served as the backdrop of several 'This Is Us' episodes.
The cabin played a special role in the life of the Pearson family. It is the location where Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) gave the kids the present of a handsomely sized, pitch-black box brimming with some family relics. What's more, it's also the place where the boys demonstrated unparalleled sibling solidarity and embarked on a midnight trip to the mountain top to help Kate escape from an irremediable situation and fend off Marc's ever-horrifying attempts to control her.
"A Hell of a Week: Part Three" was the first episode to expose the horror show that went down between Kate and Marc in thorough detail, leaving viewers aghast with its steady stream of scenes capturing emotional abuse, fat-shaming, and reckless manipulation.
"It’s explosive," described the storyline Isaac Aptaker in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"Our family is feeling the way probably a lot of our audience is feeling about Kate and Marc, and they’re going to get a chance to express that," the producer added.
As loyal viewers of the show might be able to recall, the family cabin was also the location where Randall dipped into an alternate reality in a Season 1 episode titled "The Trip." Unaware of just what makes the smoothie handed to him quite so delicious, Randall happily gulped down a mushroom-laced drink. At the cabin, he witnessed his father, Jack perform basic household chores as part of a vision paralleling Shakespeare's Hamlet.
Like most 'This Is Us' shooting locations, the cabin is located in Los Angeles.
Although This Is Us is set in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles natives will be familiar with many of the shooting locations. "The Cabin" will be no exception — and viewers can safely expect the Los Angeles skyline to hover in the background throughout most scenes.
According to LA Curbed, "The Cabin" was shot near Kelly Gulch, 1801 N Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles. Despite its serene appearance, the location served as the background for some tremor-inducing productions in the past. As the outlet reveals, the old-fashioned, endearingly nostalgia-inducing hut also featured in several horror movies — including Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Pumpkinhead, and Ed Gein.
Unlike other This Is Us shooting locations — like Kate's house in Hancock Park or Randall's lavish residence near Altadena — the cabin is open for visitors wishing to take a brief stroll on the premises. In fact, Kelly Gulch even has a goat farm to boast.
Catch new episodes of This is Us every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
More from Distractify:
[SPOILER] Is Likely the Mother of Kevin's Child on 'This Is Us'
Kate's Big Three Arc on 'This Is Us' Won't Be Airing Tonight — Here's Why
Is Chrissy Metz Leaving 'This Is Us'? The Actress Has Offered Hints About Kate's Fate
More From Distractify
Entertainment
When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?
Entertainment
Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Entertainment
Five Years After His Murder Confession on 'The Jinx,' Robert Durst Is Going to Trial
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!