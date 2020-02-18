We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
This Is the Location Where 'Pumpkinhead' and a 'This Is Us' Episode Were Shot

The next episode of This Is Us sees Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) head over to the family cabin to dig up the treasures their parents buried away many years ago. "The Cabin" juxtaposes this storyline, set in the present, with another one detailing the tragic ending of Kate and Marc's (Austin Abrams) abusive relationship. 

Here's what you should know about the location where "The Cabin" was shot. 

The family cabin served as the backdrop of several 'This Is Us' episodes.

The cabin played a special role in the life of the Pearson family. It is the location where Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) gave the kids the present of a handsomely sized, pitch-black box brimming with some family relics. What's more, it's also the place where the boys demonstrated unparalleled sibling solidarity and embarked on a midnight trip to the mountain top to help Kate escape from an irremediable situation and fend off Marc's ever-horrifying attempts to control her. 