This Is the Location Where 'Pumpkinhead' and a 'This Is Us' Episode Were Shot

The next episode of This Is Us sees Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) head over to the family cabin to dig up the treasures their parents buried away many years ago. "The Cabin" juxtaposes this storyline, set in the present, with another one detailing the tragic ending of Kate and Marc's (Austin Abrams) abusive relationship.

Here's what you should know about the location where "The Cabin" was shot.