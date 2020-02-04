Is Chrissy Metz Leaving 'This Is Us'? The Actress Has Offered Hints About Kate's Fate

And there you have it! At this point, it's difficult to say for sure whether Chrissy will stick around through Season 6 of This Is Us. Her character could die, and that could be it. Or, her character could die — but Chrissy could still remain part of the series in flashbacks, the same way that Jack does. Heck, maybe Kate is in no danger at all, and this flash-forward scene is purposefully misleading fans.