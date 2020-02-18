We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-baby-jack-really-blind-this-is-us-1570557467568.jpg
Source: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Everything You Need to Know About the Babies Who Play Jack on 'This Is Us'

By

Season 4 of This Is Us has introduced us to several new characters — both in the current storyline and in the future. Perhaps the biggest reveal is of the future for baby Jack, who was shown to be blind in the season premiere. And it became quickly apparent that he has been almost completely blind — he can see some light — since birth.

On the show, viewers have seen some of the challenges baby Jack's condition is presenting to new parents Toby and Kate. Toby announced that he was finding it difficult to accept his son's blindness, as he wondered if he would be deprived of certain experiences as he grew older. Kate, on the other hand, became obsessive about adapting as quickly as possible to the news about her son, which put a strain on her marriage with Toby.