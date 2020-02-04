We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
thisisuskate1-1580841291961.jpg
Source: NBC

Kate's Big Three Arc on 'This Is Us' Won't Be Airing Tonight — Here's Why

By

Viewers of This Is Us have had to deal with the mystery surrounding the debate over who Kevin Pearson's baby mama is, why Randall and Kevin aren't speaking in the future, and Rebecca's memory issues just on Season 4 alone, but there's truly been no more dramatic storyline than the circumstances surrounding Kate's relationship with Mark in the flashbacks.

While we know that Kate and Toby got ultimately married and had a baby together in the present, Kate's earlier relationship with her music store co-worker Mark has fans worried. Season 4 has a Big Three arc that centers on each of Jack and Rebecca's three kids, and in both Randall and Kevin's episodes, we learned bits and pieces about Kate's tumultuous relationship with Mark.