The 'This Is Us' Finale Introduced a Ton of New Characters — Here's How They Connect

Season 4 of This Is Us is bookended by two episodes introducing a host of new characters, so it's fitting that they're named "Strangers" and "Strangers: Part Two," respectively. Of course the people we met in the first episode of the season are no longer strangers to us, as we now know Nicky to be Jack Pearson's little brother and a significant player up until the far future storyline. We also met Cassidy, who reappeared in the finale, signaling we aren't done with the army vet with whom Kevin had a brief affair. We also were introduced to the future Jack Damon, who grows up to be a very successful musician with a great love story befitting his familial line, and Malik, Deja's love interest.