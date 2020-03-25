After the 'This Is Us' Finale, You Might Want to Reflect Back on "The Lemon Story"

You'd be forgiven for forgetting this. It happened in the premiere episode of the series, as Jack sits in the waiting room, reeling from the trauma of Rebecca's delivery. Dr. Nathan delivers the news that Jack is the father of a healthy boy and a girl, and that Rebecca is doing OK and recovering, but sadly the third baby, another boy, was stillborn. The umbilical cord had wrapped around him and there was nothing that could have been done to save him.