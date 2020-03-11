We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jon-huertas-this-is-us-miguel-1583941721582.jpg
Source: NBC

Here's What Fans Think Happened to Miguel on 'This Is Us'

By

This Is Us Season 4, Episode 16 — titled "New York, New York" was nothing short of eventful. Randall causes a scene (as usual) and convinces his siblings that they need to send their mother, Rebecca, away to St. Louis to get treated for Alzheimer's Disease. All of them end up meeting in New York for Kevin's movie premiere, where they intended to discuss the matter further. Rebecca's return to New York also inspires some groundbreaking flashbacks.

However, fans are still wondering what happened to Miguel — a flash-forward scene in the Season 3 finale showed Rebecca on her deathbed, but instead of having Miguel by her side, Jack’s brother Nicky is present, potentially implying they are together. Recent episodes are possibly piecing together what may have happened to Rebecca's second husband, but before we get started, watch the clip in question below. As usual, try not to cry.