Miguel's Backstory Is Finally Revealed in Season 6 of 'This Is Us'

We all know the story: Boy meets girl, they fall in love, and live happily ever after. Except, that wasn’t the case for Jack and Rebecca Pearson, whose tragic love story has kept viewers captivated for six seasons on This Is Us.

After Jack's death, Rebecca and her three children were forced to move on and adjust to life after loss. And in the years following, she did exactly that — with her late husband’s best friend, Miguel (played by Jon Huertas).