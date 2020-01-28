We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.


Kate's Past on 'This Is Us' Is Still Shrouded in Mystery, but Things Won't End Well

Kate is going through some major life obstacles as an adult on This Is Us, but teenage Kate is just as lost right now. As soon as her boyfriend, Marc, came into the picture, fans were skeptical of him and what sort of impact he might have had on her teen years. Kate and Rebecca alluded to as much when they cryptically talked about not seeing what would happen with him at the time and having regrets about it.

Then, in Randall’s episode of the latest Big Three arc, a teenage Kevin tells Randall there’s an emergency with Kate. Another flashback showed Kate talking to her boyfriend on the phone and asking him if she did something wrong. On the surface, it certainly seems like there is an upcoming reveal that paints even more tragedy in Kate’s past. For now, though, it could be anything.