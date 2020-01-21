We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kevin-this-is-us-1579625351426.JPG
Source: NBC

Kevin and Sophie Could Still Be Endgame on 'This Is Us,' but the Clock Is Ticking to Find Out

By

If shows like Boy Meets World have taught us anything, it’s that childhood love can be everlasting, and sometimes it seems like This Is Us is intent on driving home that point with Kevin and Sophie. Though to be honest, their adult romance has been a slow burn with very little chances to make the cards fall into place for them. And with Kevin’s future fiancée a thing, fans are wondering if it means Kevin and Sophie will get back together on This Is Us.

Kevin and Sophie did already give their relationship a chance as adults, only to have it blow up in their faces. Their relationship failed more than once, including their marriage when they were fresh out of high school. But maybe they had to go through all of that to get to where they are in the near future. Because Kevin has a baby mama and a baby on the way in the flash forward scenes and some fans are pulling for that baby mama to be none other than Sophie.