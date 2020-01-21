Fans Think Sterling K. Brown Might Be Leaving 'This Is Us' Because of Randall's Storyline

When the Jan. 14 episode of the drama ended with a home intruder entering Randall's Philadelphia home, fans were shocked. With a face off between him and Randall imminent, many wondered if the two would engage in a violent tussle that could potentially lead to Randall's demise.

Since we've seen Randall's character rushing to Rebecca's death bed in the flash forward, we know that Randall will not be murdered by this home intruder (at least not in this particular instance).