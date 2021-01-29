The Zanzibar Billy Joel Dance Is the Latest TikTok Challenge to Go Viral

Reveal yourselves, Billy Joel fans! While it may be common practice for you to educate others on the artistry of the "Piano Man" aka Billy Joel, those days are officially over. And thanks to social media, TikTok in particular, the "Master of Music’s" tunes will continue to inspire the masses.

In case you didn’t know, TikTok has become the hub of dance trends. From Saweetie’s ‘Tap In’ challenge to Doja Cat’s “Say So" number, many people have been getting on the fun. And now the hit song " Zanzibar " by Billy Joel has inspired a new challenge.

And if you've scrolled through TikTok, you'll see that this dance is a fun way to pay homage to the icon. So, it's safe to say that the 80s revival is alive and well on the app.

Created by TikToker maxmith_, the Zanzibar challenge consists of a series of basic hand motions including thumbs up, giving the middle finger, miming driving, and air guitar. In other words, these are the motions you do in the mirror when you're trying to channel your inner rockstar.

The Zanzibar Billy Joel challenge on TikTok is unlike the other dance trends that have graced the social app. While many users pick and choose which challenges to participate in based on their dance skills, there's no need to second guess giving the challenge a go.

The Zanzibar challenge is suitable for almost all ages.

There's no denying that some TikTok challenges can give you pause, especially when you consider the dance moves. And while there's nothing wrong with busting a move, some parents feel that the dance challenges can be a bit risqué.

But when it comes to the Zanzibar challenge, it's almost perfect for anyone — the little ones shouldn't be flipping the middle finger. That's why it's no surprise that the trend has become the newest sensation in a matter of hours.

Many renditions of the Zanzibar challenged have raked in 500,000 views and counting. Not to mention, famous TikTokers Emma Chamberlain and She Crow have hopped in on the fun as well. The craze has even crossed social media lines. Many Twitter users have given their seal of approval, while others have been marveling at how timeless Billy Joel's music is.

zanzibar by billy joel is getting a lot of hype rn and this song has made me go balls to the walls bonkers for years and I’m glad the internet has finally realized it — lindz she/her (@lindseyschirado) January 27, 2021 Source: Twitter

I’m happy to know that in the midst of everything going on in the world, Gen Z has popularized a TikTok dance to Billy Joel’s “Zanzibar” which Billy Joel’s PR team is now re-posting onto his Instagram stories — bri (@Bri_Mc_) January 29, 2021 Source: Twitter

And it's safe to say that the iconic Billy Joel has earned himself a few more fans, thanks to the dance challenge. More people are becoming obsessed with the song by the minute — which is always a great thing.