Season 6 of 'This Is Us' Features Many Heart-Warming Scenes — and a Few Crushing Ones (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of This Is Us.

Dan Fogelman's masterpiece charting the key events shaping and forming the lives of the Pearsons is about to reach its ceremonious end. The past few episodes of This Is Us revolve around Kate's (Chrissy Metz) divorce from her longtime love, Toby (Chris Sullivan). They also capture her wedding with her colleague-turned-lover, Phillip, (Chris Geere) and a range of other events, such as Kevin's (Justin Hartley) reunion with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).