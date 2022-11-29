Justin Hartley Has Been Married to Three Soap Opera Stars — Who Is His Current Wife?
After Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause learned that her husband Justin Hartley was divorcing her on TMZ in November of 2019, the This Is Us star soon found himself a new lady to spend the rest of the lockdown with — and he plans to spend the rest of his life with her, too!
Justin and Sofia Pernas made their relationship official by appearing on the red carpet together at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Shortly after that, the world found out that they are actually married!
So, who is Sofia Pernas, and how (and when!) did she and Justin first get together? Keep reading for some juicy celebrity goss.
Justin Hartley is married to actress Sofia Pernas.
Back in December of 2020, Justin was embroiled in a messy divorce, one that his ex-wife says she found out about after TMZ published the filing. In the filing, Justin wrote that he and Chrishell had separated on July 8, 2019, which turned out to be news to Chrishell, who thought they were together "right up until the day he filed," in late November of 2019. Yikes.
The drama didn't stop Justin from being photographed by paparazzi while kissing someone new, specifically someone who was seen dropping him off and picking him up from the Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Los Angeles.
The gorgeous woman in the driver's seat was identified as a former co-star of Justin's, namely The Young and the Restless's Sofia Pernas. What's more: The two played love interests on the soap opera — Justin played Adam Newman, and Sofia played his flame Marisa Sierras — and it seemed like the sparks between the two might have blurred the lines between TV and reality.
In fact, Sofia is actually the third woman Justin has both worked with on a soap opera and married. He met his first wife, Lindsay Hartley (née Korman), on the set of NBC's daytime soap opera Passions. The two met in 2003, married and had a daughter together in 2004, and were divorced in 2012. Interestingly enough, Chrishell co-starred in All My Children with Lindsay while the latter was married to Justin.
Anyway, after initially getting photographed together in May of 2020, Sofia and Justin proved that their chemistry was more than summer love, as they started making public appearances with one another on the red carpet. They were also seen cuddling up to one another in front of photographers at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
What wasn't lost on folks who carefully scrutinized the pictures of Justin and Sofia is that the This Is Us star was rocking a gold band on his ring finger. Sure enough, People confirmed shortly after the awards show that Justin and Sofia were married!
Chrishell and Sofia are (or were?) actually friends.
It's absolutely reasonable to imagine that the world of soap opera actors is small and intimate, but we didn't really expect to learn that Sofia and Chrishell were friends (at one point in time, at least).
It appears that all three parties involved in this triangle worked on The Young and the Restless in 2016, and that Sofia and Chrishell remained friends after working together.
From the looks of Instagram, the two have frequently commented, complimented, and praised each other on social. In a Valentine's Day post Justin once wrote to Chrishell, Sofia seemed to celebrate their coupledom, commenting, "Yes!!!"
Sofia and Chrishell have also been known to commend each other's appearance and fashion choices. "Your dress!!! LOVE," commented Sofia on a photo of Justin and Chrishell together on IG. For her part, Chrishell wished a "Happy birthdayyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!" to Sofia and called her "the absolute CUTEST!!!!!"
Now, it's Justin and Sofia who are posting cute couple stuff on social media.
Aside from her role as Marisa in The Young and the Restless, the absolutely stunning 33-year-old Moroccan-Spanish actress has taken on roles in Blood and Treasure, Jane the Virgin, Age of the Dragons, Indigenous, NCIS, and a Disney Plus film called Secret Society of Second Born Royals.
While Chrishell and Justin's relationship may have come to an abrupt end, it appears that they're both very happy with their current situations. Justin and Sofia regularly post sweet pictures together, and Chrishell seems over-the-moon happy with her current partner, G Flip. It just goes to show you that sometimes, the soap opera twists and turns happen in real life, too.