Sofia Pernas Rose to Fame With Appearances on 'Y&R' and 'Jane the Virgin'

Actress Sofia Pernas landed one of her first acting roles in 2009, portraying Isabella Drake in The Immortal Voyage of Captain Drake. The opportunity soon paved the way for even bigger roles.

In 2015, Sofia made her debut as Marisa Sierras, the ex-wife of Luca Santori and the ex-girlfriend of drug lord Marco Annicelli on The Young and the Restless. A talented actor, Sofia likely earned a handsome amount with her work on a range of hit shows. So, how much is her net worth?