Here's Why Amanda Looks Different 'Young and the Restless' — Details on the Character Recast

Soap opera fans were left stunned when tuning into the April 27 episode of Young and the Restless. During the opening scene, viewers noticed that the character of Amanda had been recast on the show.

Though it's not uncommon for characters on long-running soaps to be recast throughout the years, fans were still surprised by the swap and were left wondering: what happened to the original actress who had played Amanda on Young and the Restless? Keep reading to find out what we know!