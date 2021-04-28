Here's Why Amanda Looks Different 'Young and the Restless' — Details on the Character Recast

Here's Why Amanda Looks Different 'Young and the Restless' — Details on the Character RecastBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Apr. 28 2021, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Soap opera fans were left stunned when tuning into the April 27 episode of Young and the Restless. During the opening scene, viewers noticed that the character of Amanda had been recast on the show.
Though it's not uncommon for characters on long-running soaps to be recast throughout the years, fans were still surprised by the swap and were left wondering: what happened to the original actress who had played Amanda on Young and the Restless? Keep reading to find out what we know!
What happened to Amanda on 'Young and the Restless'? She was recast.
The original actress who played Amanda, Mishael Morgan, has been temporarily recast after she had to undergo eye surgery. She shared the news of her surgery on Instagram on March 18, writing, "So this happened! Emergency eye surgery not fun; but saving my vision, rocking a new sexy pirate look and one crazy story for the books... pretty fun!"
According to Soaps in Depth, Mishael had to undergo surgery after her retina detached which explains why the soap star had to miss work. While Mishael was healing from her operation, actress Karla Mosley was temporarily cast as Amanda on Young and the Restless.
Karla, who is known for her work on the soap Bold and the Beautiful told Soap Opera Digest that everything happened pretty quickly.
"They called me on Friday and I was on set the following Wednesday,” she told the outlet. “Everything was solidified on Friday night, so Saturday was an influx of emails and I got my scripts."
Karla also revealed that she contacted Mishael who she describes as a "goddess."
“We had always been friendly whenever we saw each other around CBS, but we never had a real heart-to-heart sit-down. The only hesitation that I had about doing this is that I was stepping into such big shoes because Mishael is so beloved and such a wonderful human and actor," she said.
"It was great that I could talk with her and say thank you for leaving me such a wonderful path to follow. I also told her, ‘I’ll be happy when you’re healed and able to return.’"
When will Mishael return as Amanda in 'Young and the Restless'?
Don't worry Young and the Restless fans, Mishael was only temporarily recast on the show and is already back at work.
The 34-year-old posted the news on her Instagram, writing, "First day back and it’s like riding a bike! #yr @cbstv @youngandrestlesscbs."
Fans were quick to flood her comments section with words of praise.
"Welcome Back...it is never the same without you. You look gorgeous by the way," one person wrote. Another commented, "Welcome Back Queen you are always missed when not on screen. You are adored!!!"
This fan posted, "Welcome back! Glad you’re doing better, we all love your spunk that you bring."
Watch new episodes of Young and the Restless on CBS.