Here Is What Happened to Faith Newman on 'The Young and the Restless'

Alyvia revealed that she was leaving the show in March 2021 after playing Nick and Sharon's daughter, Faith, for no less than 10 years on the show. Needless to add, the announcement left many viewers feeling disappointed. So, what happened? Why is Alyvia no longer playing Faith's role?

Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind made her debut on The Young and the Restless in 2011, and she immediately swept longtime viewers off their feet with her impeccable portrayal of Faith Newman.

Alyvia Alyn Lind is no longer playing Faith on 'The Young and the Restless.' Here's why.

Alyvia reportedly joined the cast of The Young and the Restless when she was just 3 years old. After just a few seasons, she started to take on additional work projects — some of which saw her work alongside Hollywood greats like Michael Sheen and Amy Landecker. In 2014, she got the chance to play Megan in a horror-thriller, Mockingbird, which was soon followed by appearances in Transparent , 9-1-1, and many others. Did she quit The Young and the Restless for other projects?

Alyvia was recently signed on as a regular cast member on Chucky, a horror-mystery TV series capturing the chaos that ensues in a seemingly idyllic small town after a vintage Chucky doll resurfaces at a backyard sale. For Chucky, Alyvia is joining forces once again with one of her co-stars on Transparent, Zackary Arthur. Alyvia will also star in Masquerade, a forthcoming thriller directed by Shane Dax Taylor and starring Bella Thorne, Mircea Monroe , and many others.

It appears that the actress has yet to address the whopping career change on Instagram or Twitter, but it's more than likely that she left The Young and the Restless for other acting opportunities. Her disappearance from the hit daytime soap has had a great impact on fans, with many taking it to Twitter to congratulate her for her incredible work and wish her the best of luck with her forthcoming acting projects.

"Best wishes on your new journey @AlyviaAlynLind! We have all loved watching you grow up on @YandR_CBS! We are going to miss you! Such a talented young lady. #YR @JoshuaMorrowYR @sharonlcase @EBraeden @MelodyThomasSco," tweeted @GHOSTTRAXX. "Brava, @AlyviaAlynLind, I'm in awe of your talent. You brought Faith to life and you’ll be missed. Sending love for a brilliant future. We will be watching! @YRInsider #YR" wrote @becoreageous.