Remember the Daniel Romalotti Paternity Twist on 'The Young and the Restless'?

Last week, CBS announced that its two soap operas, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, will begin airing reruns while production on the daytime dramas remains halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network explained that episodes are being chosen based on specific themes, which will change week-to-week. First up on Y&R is a Katherine Chancellor-centered marathon, featuring the Genoa City matriarch’s best storylines.