Phyllis Wasn't Truthful About Her Son's Paternity on 'The Young and the Restless'

The hit CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless (Y&R) has been on the air since 1973, with new episodes normally airing each weekday. Because the coronavirus has shut down filming indefinitely for the series, CBS is now airing vintage (and very dramatic) episodes of the show.

From April 27 to May 1, the theme of the throwback episodes is "Katherine the Great," which highlights the best storylines from Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper).