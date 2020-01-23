We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Don't Worry, 'Young and Restless' Fans — Nikki Wasn't Imprisoned Overnight

A recent episode of Young and Restless had some surprises in store — and not the good kind. 

Those intending to watch the Jan. 21 and 22 episodes of the ever-popular soap opera were shocked to discover some unexpected plot twists. Instead of taking care of the last details of the grandiose party celebrating the Newman Enterprises, viewers saw Nikki Newman sitting around in old her jail cell once again.

Why is Nikki Newman in jail? What happened? 

So, why is Nikki Newman in jail? What went wrong?

The screening time of the Jan. 21 and 22 episodes of Young and Restless coincided with the live coverage of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Instead of the current episodes, CBS aired reruns.  