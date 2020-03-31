Vail Bloom Flirted With Jax on Season 3 of 'Vanderpump Rules' — Where Is She Now?By Shannon Raphael
Longtime fans of Vanderpump Rules will remember the one-season wonders — those who came to work at SUR as hostesses, waiters, or bartenders, who left the restaurant after messing up several relationships between cast members.
Among these one-season characters is Laura-Leigh, who left SUR to star as a stripper in We're the Millers (and hooked up with Jax Taylor in a bathroom); Frank Herlihy, who dated Stassi Schroeder immediately after her split from Jax; and Vail Bloom, who was a Princeton graduate and former soap opera star who flirted with a pre-Brittany Jax for most of Season 3 while he tried to win Stassi back.
During her one season on the Bravo reality series, Vail showed some promise to become a regular cast member. She had been romanced by Jax (like basically every single one of her female co-stars), she had dreams of fame beyond being a hostess at SUR, and she wasn't afraid to fight with her co-workers. But, alas, she faded into the abyss of forgotten one-season reality stars.
What happened to Vail on Vanderpump Rules? Read on to find out where she has been since appearing on the show.
What happened to Vail on 'Vanderpump Rules' after her one-season stint?
Most of the SUR employees from the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules were just waiting tables while they waited for their big Hollywood break (while the new cast members now are essentially aspiring influencers). But, Vail had already made it in Tinseltown when she got a hostessing job at SUR. After graduating from Princeton, the Boston native had a job on the soap opera The Young and the Restless as Heather Stevens beginning in 2007.
Fans of the soap will remember Heather as the lawyer daughter of longtime characters April Stevens (Cindy Eilbacher) and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). Vail stayed in the role until 2010, during which time she left to explore other career ventures (which ended up to be Vanderpump Rules).
During her time on the show, Vail won a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2008. Her character was re-cast when she left, and Eden Riegel took on the role until 2012. Another re-cast occurred after her exit, with Jennifer Landon.
Vail's other TV and film credits include Entourage, Cold Case, Castle, and Hollywood Heights. She appeared on Vanderpump Rules from 2014 to 2015, during which time she flirted with Jax and went on a date with SUR manager Peter Madrigal. But, Vail never really bonded with the other women on the show, and her storyline was largely confined to her moments with Jax.
Since her only season on the reality show, Vail has dealt with a lot of drama. She has since explained that she dealt with drug addiction during the time when she was on The Young and the Restless. She hinted at these struggles on Vanderpump Rules.
In 2018, Vail got a restraining order against an ex-boyfriend, Hayes Stuppy. According to reports, Hayes had stolen from her, and he had shown up at her home uninvited several times after their relationship ended.
She later noted that she had only dated Hayes for around three weeks at the time when he began stalking her.
Aside from her issues with her ex, Vail has continued her acting career as well. She's appeared in several independent films, with her last known credit in 2018.
Vail has become a mother since she was on 'Vanderpump Rules.'
Vail's most exciting post-Vanderpump Rules life update is, perhaps, the fact that she's welcomed a child. The soap opera star gave birth to daughter Charlie Olivia Grace Bloom in 2018, and she often posts photos of the adorable tot on her Instagram page.
Like her mom, Charlie is also part of the limelight — she's modeled for the children's clothing line Everbloom.
The 37-year-old has not publicly revealed who the father of her baby is, or whether she used a donor.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
