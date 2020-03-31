Vail Bloom Flirted With Jax on Season 3 of 'Vanderpump Rules' — Where Is She Now?

During her one season on the Bravo reality series, Vail showed some promise to become a regular cast member. She had been romanced by Jax (like basically every single one of her female co-stars), she had dreams of fame beyond being a hostess at SUR, and she wasn't afraid to fight with her co-workers. But, alas, she faded into the abyss of forgotten one-season reality stars.

What happened to Vail on Vanderpump Rules? Read on to find out where she has been since appearing on the show.