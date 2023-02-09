Let’s Meet the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast… on TikTok!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is officially here! The long-awaited Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has finally arrived, and with it comes drama, drama, drama. This season features a slew of returning cast members and a few fresh faces. From Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz to James Kennedy's new girlfriend, Ally, prepare for a ride of a lifetime with some of your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite) reality personalities. In celebration of Vanderpump Rules’ tenth season, let’s check out the show's cast members on TikTok.

Ariana Madix on TikTok: @arianamadix

@arianamadix alysa and i had some fun at the salon today 💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️💇🏼‍♀️ ♬ оригинальный звук - Multiverse

The actress, model, and Vanderpump Rules star calls herself “Ariana FancyAF Madix” on TikTok, and she wasn’t kidding. From posting cocktail recipes from her book to before-and-after hair salon videos, Ariana loves giving her 115k followers a glimpse into her glamorous life.

James Kennedy on TikTok: @itsjameskennedy

Why go to the club when you can just go to James Kennedy’s TikTok page? The Vanderpump Rules cast member flaunts his musical talent by posting countless remixes while jamming inside his Southern California home.

Katie Maloney on TikTok: @katiexmaloney

Katie Maloney is very relatable on TikTok. The 36-year-old loves posting videos of her fluffy white dog, Vanderpump Rules cast members, and more. Did we mention she and her friends love discussing their Harry Potter houses?

Raquel Leviss on TikTok: @raquelleviss1

Raquel is “that girl” on TikTok. The newly single reality star makes her life look like an absolute dream. Her feed consists of pilates, pools, and plenty of ‘fit checks. However, Raquel’s Instagram truly takes her content to the next level.

Scheana Shay on TikTok: @scheana

If any of the Vanderpump Rules cast members have mastered TikTok, it’s Scheana Shay. With nearly 2 million likes and 235k followers, the 37-year-old actress and singer thrives on the platform — although she’s also not doing too shabby on Instagram. Scheana frequently posts adorable content about her daughter, Summer Moon, and husband, Brock Davies.

Tom Sandoval on TikTok: @tomsandoval1

Tom Sandoval’s TikTok feed consists of cocktails, music, and promos for his new bar, Schwartz & Sandy's. The 39-year-old actor and business owner is undoubtedly a man of many talents. Whether he’s singing or bartending, followers love his flashy yet fun videos.

Tom Schwartz on TikTok: @mrtomschwartz

Tom Sandoval’s (business) partner in crime, Tom Schwartz, is much less active on TikTok. However, he does know how to poke fun at himself. Case in point? Posting a “what percentage marriage material you are” video just one month after he and Katie separated.

Ally Lewber on TikTok: @allylewber

James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, is a fresh face on Vanderpump Rules this season, and her small TikTok following reflects this. With just 347 followers, Ally isn’t widely known on the app, however her content is #relatable. We expect her follower count to rapidly increase following the premiere of Pump Rules.

Some of the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast is not on TikTok.

Source: Bravo Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Kristina Kelly, Scheana Shay