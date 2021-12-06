Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Split During the 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

There is always relationship drama within the Vanderpump Rules universe — first, it was Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ending their engagement. Now, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are following in their footsteps.

After five years together, the 29-year-old DJ and his 27-year-old beauty pageant fiancée broke up; on Sunday, Dec. 5, the pair announced their split through a joint statement on Instagram.