Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Split During the 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Split During the 'Vanderpump Rules' ReunionBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 6 2021, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
There is always relationship drama within the Vanderpump Rules universe — first, it was Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ending their engagement. Now, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are following in their footsteps.
After five years together, the 29-year-old DJ and his 27-year-old beauty pageant fiancée broke up; on Sunday, Dec. 5, the pair announced their split through a joint statement on Instagram.
"After these five wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," their statement read. They continued, "We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending love."
James and Raquel were engaged for almost seven months, so what went wrong? Why did they break up? Let's find out!
Why did James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss break up?
Though the couple publicly announced their breakup on Dec. 5, a source told People that they actually broke up on Friday, Dec. 3, while filming for the Season 9 reunion of Vanderpump Rules.
"[Raquel] Leviss is said to have returned the engagement ring on camera and was seen without it while at dinner later in the evening," the outlet added.
Per their identical Instagram posts, it seems James and Raquel broke up amicably. They declared different goals and plans for the future as the reason for their broken engagement. Also, they added that while they still love and respect each other, they are no longer in love.
Another source spoke with Us Weekly and confirmed that their split would be a topic of discussion during the Season 9 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. While there's no set release date yet, keep your eyes open for an announcement soon and prepare for all the juicy details.
The former fiancés have had problems in the past.
This is not the first time we have seen James and Raquel experience relationship issues. We saw James battle addiction on the show in the past; however, by July 2020, he celebrated one year of sobriety and thanked Raquel for all she did to support him.
"Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss, for getting me here I couldn’t [have] done this without you, my love. And thank you all for the support this past year," he wrote on Instagram.
Prior to his sobriety, Raquel called out James on his behavior. During a March 2020 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel accused James of verbal abuse after he sent her a series of texts calling her a "w---e," "sl-t" and threatening to break up with her because she was drunk with friends and wasn't answering her phone.
He later apologized to Raquel for his actions, but she snapped back: "I’m not going to be embarrassed for you. I’ve been letting you kind of circle into drinking, not drinking, and then getting back to normal again and being good. "
She continued, "I think about the way that you talk to me when you’re drunk. It scares me because if we have kids together, I don’t want to put them in any situation relatively close to that. You understand? And if you can’t get your s--t together, then we will break up."