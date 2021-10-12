Will 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans See James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Marry in Season 9?

It's been over a year, but the reality series Vanderpump Rules is finally back! Unfortunately, the series could not resume production in the midst of COVID-19. However, like Lisa Vanderpump says in the Season 9 premiere, "We're back, baby!" Yes, the cast is back (minus a few who either left or were fired).

It's evident that not much has changed. Most of the cast are still acting like children with their ridiculous drama. However, it seems that one person is ready to take an adult step in their life. In Episode 2, James Kennedy talks with Tom Sandoval about his plans to propose to his girlfriend of over five years, Raquel Leviss , during the gang's trip to Palm Springs. On May 14, while filming Episode 3, the 29-year-old reality television star popped the question to Raquel.

After she said yes, Raquel took to social media to announce the engagement. Along with a photo of her diamond engagement ring, she wrote, "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLE' Friday night... and I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA." Could audiences now see the engaged couple get married this season on the show? Here's what we know about when their wedding date.

When is James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss's wedding date?

In an interview with E! Raquel dished about being engaged and wedding planning. She shared, "I knew the proposal was going to come. I just didn't know, like, when James was going to propose exactly so I was just thrilled, like over the moon, when he did, and it was so thoughtful. Everything that he put into it and I'm just so happy. I'm glowing." She also told the outlet that since she was a little girl she's thought about her wedding day.

Raquel revealed, "I had this Pinterest board way back in middle school. "So, it's definitely been something that I've thought about, but I feel like my style kind of changes every five years. So, I don't really know what it's going to be quite yet, but I want it to be super magical and I want it to be very special for James and me and our families." James and Raquel have not chosen a wedding date, so it seems that we will not see them tie the knot in Season 9.

However, fans will see the couple celebrate their engagement. Earlier this summer, several of their fellow castmates partied with the bride-to-be at an elegant tea party in Beverly Hills. They also had a destination engagement party where co-stars joined them while wrapping up Season 9. According to Us Weekly, on July 18, the cast celebrated James and Raquel’s engagement during the last night of filming the show, and James even DJ'd the party.

