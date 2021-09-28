Jax Taylor Said Leaving 'Vanderpump Rules' Was Right for Him

When Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright , left the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules , it didn't appear to be on good terms. The pair announced their departure from the show in late 2020, but there was apparently more to the decision than their similar Instagram posts made it seem. Why did they leave Vanderpump Rules?

Jax Taylor was reportedly fired from 'Vanderpump Rules' in December 2020.

According to reports, Jax was let go from the cast of Vanderpump Rules in December 2020 following a complete upheaval of the cast that year. Only six months prior to Jax's firing in June, Bravo also let go of the show's co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, for racist actions against Black former cast member Faith Stowers. In an Instagram Live in summer 2020, Faith claimed that Stassi and Kristen had previously called the police on her, falsely accusing her of a crime. As a result, the network fired them both.

But it didn't take long for fans to point fingers at other cast members for their own racist actions, including Jax. In a resurfaced tweet from 2017, Jax answered a fan's question about Faith's potential to become a permanent cast member by bringing up allegations of crimes she didn't commit. “She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude,” he tweeted, according to US Weekly. “Someone’s going to jail.”

Bravo reportedly made the decision to let go of Jax and Brittany later that year, and both of them posted similar statements online about their departure. Jax had been on the show for eight seasons; Brittany had been on it for five. "The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," Brittany wrote. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

