Stassi Schroeder's Baby Was Right on Time! She Welcomed Her Baby in Early 2021

Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder has been a central character since the popular series began airing in 2013 — until June 2020, that is. Because it turns out, her past racially insensitive comments came back to haunt her and fellow cast member Kristen Doute — prompting Bravo to cut ties with them and two others who appeared on the show.

Just days after this shocking news, it was reported that Stassi is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Beau Clark. But when is Stassi due? Let's take a closer look at what is currently known about the pregnancy.

On June 13, Us Weekly exclusively reported that the former Vanderpump Rules cast member is pregnant and expecting her first child with Beau. Stassi, 31, was spotted with Beau as they picked up food in Los Angeles on June 12 — and she was reportedly rocking a long cardigan that "covered her baby bump," the publication reported. Stassi later confirmed her pregnancy by announcing the sex of her baby via Instagram. "We're having a baby girl," she captioned a sweet photo published on June 23.

Of course, fans shouldn't be too shocked about the pregnancy news; a previous interview with Stassi and Beau revealed they weren't not trying to have a baby.

"Do we think there will be a quarantine baby out of this?" an Us Weekly interviewer asked the couple, who was social-distancing together amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. "I mean, we've been reckless, so ..." Stassi replied, before both she and Beau cracked up laughing. "I know you said that you wanted to start a family soon," the interviewer continued. "Listen, I wouldn't be mad," Stassi reiterated.

Back when Beau was taking his sweet time in proposing to Stassi, she originally didn't want to wait for a wedding in order to start a family. “I was trying last summer,” she said in February 2020. “I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’” Stassi added: “I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom.”

Stassi's pregnancy news came days after she was fired from 'Vanderpump Rules.' Bravo announced it had cut ties with Stassi — along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni — on June 9, following the resurfacing of past comments many have deemed racist. Stassi and Kristen had called the police on former SURver Faith Stowers for a crime she did not commit in 2018. "Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced," Stassi wrote on Instagram on June 7. "I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person ... What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

So when did Stassi and Beau get married? Beau popped the question in July 2019, and he and Stassi originally planned to get married in Italy in October 2020. However, they were forced to put their wedding plans on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We're 99 percent sure that it's going to be a year from where we planned. So next year, 2021, October," Stassi explained in May on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi — which has since been removed from all streaming platforms in light of her Vanderpump Rules firing. Except in a surprise twist, Stassi and Beau ended up tying the knot anyway in October 2020! On Oct. 7, she shared a video clip of their September nuptials, writing, "Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway ... Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 202 ... I am so proud to be your wife."