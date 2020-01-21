We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Max and Brett From 'Vanderpump' Apologized for Their Racist Tweets — but Will They Get Fired?

While Max Boyens is stirring up both drama and drinks as one of the newbies on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, he's also causing some drama off-screen too. The manager of Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz's bar and restaurant, Tom Tom, faced the curse that all new reality stars face: viewers went through his entire Twitter feed. 

Though a social media deep-dive usually doesn't result in anything other than questionable hairstyles, poor taste in music, and an abundance of hashtags, those who searched through Max's Twitter feed found posts that were racist in nature. Similar racist tweets were also found in the Twitter archives of Max's co-star, Brett Caprioni. 