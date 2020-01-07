The New 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Includes Stassi's Beau and Some New Faces From SUR

Now that the first Pump Rules cast has finally moved on from their partying days, it's no surprise that the show is adding young blood to the lineup for Season 8. While some faces from the past have finally been given full-time roles on the show, most of the additions are brand-new faces. These are the Vanderpump Rules new cast members .

Fast forward to seven years later, and most of the original cast has settled down — infamous player Jax Taylor wed Brittany Cartwright in June of 2019, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney bought a house together , and Lala Kent and Stassi "It's My Birthday" Schroeder both got engaged to their respective fiancés.

When Bravo first premiered RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump 's spinoff show Vanderpump Rules in 2013, the plot centered on a group of friends who all met through working at Lisa's restaurant, SUR. The cast was coupled up with each other, and the line between work and play was more than blurred.

1. Raquel Leviss

When Raquel first appeared on Vanderpump Rules in Season 5, she was just a college senior and beauty queen who happened to be dating DJ James Kennedy. When she touched down in West Hollywood, Raquel was soon dealing with the allegations that James was cheating on her — which included photo proof and stories from multiple SUR employees. But, Raquel stood by her man and the two continued to date. After graduating, James and Raquel moved in together, and she even helped him with his sobriety struggles. When she planned a puppy shower (which was exactly as it sounds — a baby shower for a new dog), she solidified her place on the show. Finally, after multiple seasons of guest-starring, Raquel is officially part of the cast, and the staff at SUR. Though James has certainly matured since his first season, we have a feeling that the drama between the pair is far from over. Especially since Raquel wants to be friends with the other women... who hate James.

1. Beau Clark

Beau is the other familiar face on the new cast list. Viewers were first introduced to Stassi's filmmaking boyfriend back in Season 7, and it was the first time that the self-appointed Ice Queen was dating someone who treated her well. After discussing how much he loved Stassi, and only fighting with her once on the show, fans were begging to see more of Beau. Though he's not an employee of SUR (neither is Stassi), Beau will be a big part of Season 8 — especially since his proposal to Stassi was filmed for the show.

1. Dayna Kathan

Call us crazy, but we're calling Dayna Kathan the Stassi 2.0 of the new cast. She's an aspiring comedian, meaning that she might share a similar dry wit to Stassi. But, while she awaits her dreams to come true, she's working as a waitress at SUR. Like Stassi, she's going to be pursuing one of her co-workers: Max Boyens. Hopefully it doesn't go down in flames like Stassi's relationship with Jax did in Season 1 — but we have a feeling that it might. It's also been suggested that Max, Dayna, and Brett might have a little love triangle going on, which would certainly make for good TV.

1. Max Boyens

While most of the new Vanderpump Rules cast is tied to SUR, Max is the general manager of Lisa's restaurant with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz: TomTom. In addition to being close friends with the two Toms, Max is enjoying single life. Despite having a rule against dating employees, Max does still pursue Dayna.

1. Danica Dow

Danica is a boss, as the youngest assistant manager to ever work at SUR. But, just because she has an important job, it doesn't mean that she won't be getting involved in the drama. When she finds out crucial information about Max telling falsities while pursuing Dayna, she exposes him. But, don't expect Danica to get personally involved with the other waiters: she's in a relationship with a model, Brett Willis, who also works at SUR. Danica's Bravo bio also says that she works with her ex-boyfriend, but it's unclear yet which of the new cast members she's referring to.

1. Brett Caprioni

Brett is an L.A. transplant from New Jersey who works as a waiter at SUR. He first headed to the west coast after a terrible breakup, which he soon got over by romancing original cast member Scheana Shay. As we know about Scheana, she doesn't like to share... or be nice to women who have liked her men. He's best friends with Dayna, so when things go awry with her and Max, Brett might be the one to swoop in.

1. Charli Burnett

