We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
pump-1567708961604.jpg
Source: Getty

Stassi Schroeder's Italian Wedding Is In Jeopardy Because of Coronavirus

By

An intimate wedding free from cameras doesn't seem to be the MO of many reality stars, and that's evident with the cast of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. Scheana Marie broke the ice with airing her wedding to Mike Shay, though she got divorced just under a year later. 

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney aired their nuptials (though we later found out that their vows weren't official until nearly three years later). Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding has been a main storyline on Season 8 of the show, and there are two more cast members who are engaged.