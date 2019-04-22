Here's How Much Everyone on 'Vanderpump Rules' Makes Per Episode

What with the catfights, cocktails and West Hollywood drama, working on the set of Vanderpump Rules can seem like something of a pipe dream if you've got the personality for reality TV. But are these recognizable SURvers as rich as they are famous? What's their net worth and how much do the cast members make per episode?

1. Jax Taylor

We've been watching lovebird Jax Taylor meticulously plan his upcoming wedding to Brittany this season, which has put this couple even more at the center of the Vanderpump Rules drama than they usually are. In addition to bartending at SUR, Jax is embarking on an entrepreneurial project, Just Add X, a drink mix, set to launch this year, that unlike its name suggests, doesn't involve any X. Most of Jax's estimated net worth of $400,000 comes from his Bravo paycheck, paid appearances, and sponsored social media posts. Must be nice! Jax earns $25,000 per episode of Vanderpump Rules, making him the highest paid cast member (who's not Lisa Vanderpump, duh), probably because his confrontational behavior gets him plenty of time in front of the camera.

1. Brittany Cartwright

Jax convinced Brittany Cartwright to upend her life in Vegas to move to LA and be together. Romantic! Soon after she arrived in California, Brittany became a key player at SUR. Though Riot Housewives mentions that most cast members on Vanderpump Rules earn between $10,000 and $50,000 per episode of the show, the source doesn't give an exact figure for Brittany's rate. However, we expect her net worth, which was valued at $50,000 last year, has soared since she moved to the West Coast. In addition to being a regular cast member on Vanderpump Rules, Brittany and Jax also had a spin-off show last year, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. They tried to tease a possible wedding spin-off, but Bravo said no.

1. Tom Sandoval

Tom used to be the least paid reality star on Vanderpump Rules, but in 2016, he got his agent and lawyer involved, and his net worth has sky rocketed to a cute $400,000 since then. Basically, Tom earned $38,000 for the first two seasons of the show, according to documents that TMZ dug up. In other words, he was making about $1,400 per episode, and you'll remember Jax makes about 20 times that. But going the legal route seems to have helped Tom, who is now making $15,000 per episode. Well, wow!

1. Stassi Schroeder

Stassi has a chill life on Vanderpump Rules, but she's not about to throw all of her eggs into one reality show. In addition to being a mainstay on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi also hosts a podcast called Straight Up With Stassi. She's appeared on several other reality shows like Summer House, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill, The Amazing Race, and Hollywood Medium. Wait but that's not all, Stassi just released a book called Next Level Basic, which dropped earlier this month. She also happens to know a thing or two about #influencing and frequently posts sponsored content on social media. That's how she got her net worth to $300,000, after all. She apparently brings in about $15,000 per episode as well.

1. Scheana Marie

Scheana Marie is worth about $150,000 total, but that's not all just thanks to Vanderpump Rules. First of all, she made a pretty penny after she divorced Mike Shay in 2017, but she's also taken on a few acting gigs, released a pop single called "What I Like," and hosts a Vegas show called "Sex Tips," too. On Vanderpump Rules, she makes about $10,000 per episode. But remember that she made her Bravo debut way before Vanderpump, on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when she was having an affair with Brandi Glanville's ex-husband Eddit Cibrian. It probably never gets old to be a reality star, does it?

1. Lala Kent

Lala might be a newish face as a main cast member on Vanderpump Rules, but don't worry, she's doing just fine. How fine is anyone's bet, as her net worth is a bit contested. Some people think it might be around $50,000, while others think it's as high as $2 million. We have an inkling it's closer to the former, unless she just adores hostessing at SUR and doesn't mind her side projects — starting a beauty brand and starring in sorority girl horror films — taking a backseat to her Vanderpump gig.

1. Tom Schwartz

The second half of Tom Tom, Tom Schwartz is worth much less than Tom Sandoval, at a net worth total of $25,000. It's not clear how much he makes per episode, but considering he's one half of Tom Tom, his net worth is definitely only going to go up.

1. Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Tom's wife Katie seems to be wearing the pants in the family, sort of. Her net worth is at $30,000, but she does much more than just star on Vanderpump Rules. She also launched a lipstick line earlier this year called Pucker & Pout, and hopes to turn that into a full-fledged beauty line.

1. Lisa Vanderpump

