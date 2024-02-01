Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Are Ariana and Daniel Still Together? The 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Found Love Again — Did It Last? Ariana Madix found love after scandal with a new man. But did it last? Here's what we know about the status of her relationship with Daniel Wai. By Melissa Willets Feb. 1 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It may have been unimaginable at one point, but Ariana Madix did come out on the other side of the Scandoval debacle in a much better place. Not only did the Vanderpump Rules star, well, star on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago, but she met someone new: Daniel Wai.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Ariana and Daniel still a couple despite having to make their relationship work long-distance? Here's what we know about the status of the duo everyone is rooting for following the Bravo star's highly publicized heartbreak.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, are Ariana and Daniel still together? 'Vanderpump Rules' fans need to know!

No one will soon forget Ariana and Tom Sandoval's relationship falling spectacularly to pieces after her fellow Vanderpump Rules star cheated with the now-infamous Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

But that's yesterday's news. Ariana went on to meet a new man, Daniel Wai. The reportedly met at a friend's wedding, and by April 2023, were officially dating, per Hollywood Life.

Article continues below advertisement

But the relationship has been long-distance, with her living on the West Coast, and Daniel based in New York and working as a personal trainer. "Of course there are moments when I'm like, 'Man, I wish he was over here,'" Ariana told Access Hollywood in the fall of 2023. "But I think that long distance is something that's been really good because it has allowed me to focus on me, and not be jumping into something after everything that I went through."

The couple is able to be in one place with Ariana starring on Broadway starting in January 2024, and according to Ariana, Daniel has been by her side the entire time. "He's definitely been very supportive during my Chicago rehearsals," she told E! News that same month. "Just making sure that I have dinner ready afterwards, making sure that I'm foam rolling and doing all the things I need to do to stay healthy." He was even photographed with his girlfriend following her big debut.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Sandoval claims he's ready to move on as well.

With Ariana clearly having put her decade-long relationship with Tom in the rearview mirror, it seems that he is also at a point where he would be open to love again.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking to The Bachelor alum Nick Viall on his popular podcast, The Viall Files, the much-maligned reality star said, "Am I ready to protect somebody's heart? Yes, of course I am."

Tom, who naturally appeared on the podcast alongside his ride-or-die Tom Schwartz, went on to reflect about his affair, "I don't know what to say except that, like, I f---ed up. And I know that I did that. It doesn't matter the scenario — it doesn't matter. I f---ed up and I know that. I do love hard, I really do."

Article continues below advertisement