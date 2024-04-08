Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Isn't Above the Rules When It Comes to Chateau Rosabelle Guests Hannah and Marciano's drama is central to their storylines on 'Vanderpump Villa.' By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 8 2024, Published 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

If there's one thing you can count on when it comes to a Lisa Vanderpump reality show, it's drama among her employees. And in the Hulu series Vanderpump Villa, we get lots of that right off the bat. It doesn't take long for the new Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules fans know what we're talking about) Marciano Brunette to find himself at the center of drama, and after the April 8 episode, he could find himself out of a job faster than he fell into it.

Marciano is the lead server on Vanderpump Villa, and he doesn't often let the other servers, including ex-girlfriend Hannah Fouch, forget it. That doesn't mean he's above the rules, though. So when he is accused of kissing one of the guests, Lisa wastes no time in sitting down with Marciano to go over the major no-no as a Chateau Rosabelle employee.

Does Marciano get fired on 'Vanderpump Villa'?

The preview for Episode 5 of Vanderpump Villa shows someone telling Hannah that they saw Marciano kiss one of the guests at the villa. Although Hannah and Marciano aren't in the on again portion of their on again/off again relationship, they have been hooking up. And for Hannah, this is grounds for cutting Marciano off completely.

Since Marciano is featured prominently in the main cast photo for Vanderpump Villa and he is arguably one of the main characters on the reality show, he probably won't get fired. But hey, Jax came close many times before he and Lisa officially parted ways on Vanderpump Rules, so let's not count out Marciano for a good tongue lashing or two before the first season of this show is over.

"It's affected the whole dynamic between the group," Lisa tells Marciano in the preview for Episode 5. "And I just don't have the confidence that I did have [in you]. Sometimes, you have to have a consequence." What the consequence actually is for Marciano kissing a chateau guest remains to be seen.

Telly almost leaves 'Vanderpump Villa' too.

While we can't see Marciano leaving, either of his own accord or from being fired by Lisa, tensions are often high on Vanderpump Rules. In the April 8 episode, Telly Hall almost leaves. When she and Eric Funderwhite get into an argument after he accuses her of being 10 minutes late to work and being forced to do her job for her, Telly threatens to go home.

