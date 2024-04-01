Home > Television > Reality TV Hulu's 'Vanderpump Villa' Spotlights Lisa Vanderpump's Grandiose French Estate — When Do New Episodes Air? Lisa Vanderpump's 'Vanderpump Rules' is one of Bravo's most popular titles, yet this new series was quietly order to Hulu. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Gilles Mingasson / Hulu

We've seen Lisa Vanderpump's top-tier hospitality skills on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, which follows the staff at her restaurants and bars SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood, Calif. But before Lisa made a name for herself in California, she lived in Monte Carlo and the South of France. And in the new reality series Vanderpump Villa, she returns to her French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle, with a new staff in tow and a plan to make it the next hospitality hot spot.

The property has never been open to guests, but Lisa has decided to do a trial run, hoping to offer guests a lavish, unparalleled experience. Vanderpump Villa dropped its first three episodes on Hulu on April 1, 2024. Many folks have been wondering: When can we expect more episodes? Here's what we know so far about the Vanderpump Villa release schedule.

When do new episodes of 'Vanderpump Villa' come out on Hulu?

The first three episodes of Vanderpump Villa became available to stream on Hulu on April 1, 2024. Following the premiere, one episode will be released each Monday at 12 a.m. EST. There will be 10 episodes in total, with the Vanderpump Villa season 1 finale becoming available on May 20. Episode 4: April 8

Episode 5: April 15

Episode 6: April 22

Episode 7: April 29

Episode 8: May 6

Episode 9: May 13

Episode 10 (finale): May 20

Why is 'Vanderpump Villa' on Hulu and not Bravo?

Since its premiere in 2013, Vanderpump Rules has been one of Bravo's most popular series. Released as a spinoff series of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which Lisa was previously a cast member, Vanderpump Rules has become a standalone series and even snagged an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2023. Bravo knows the worth of the Vanderpump name. That said, why is Vanderpump Villa on Hulu and not on Bravo?

It's unknown why the new series was not added to the cable network's lineup and instead put on a streaming service. It's possible that Bravo passed on it due after seeing some of Lisa's other projects fizzle out. Vanderpump Rule isn't her first reality TV show.

In 2021, two reality series affiliated with Lisa were released. Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, which followed Lisa as she hosted celebrity guests and cooked them intimate meals, aired on E! from March 18 to May 27, 2021. Although never officially canceled, the series never returned for Season 2. Furthermore, Vanderpump Dogs focused on Lisa and her staff as they ran her dog foundation/rescue center under the same name. It streamed for one season on Peacock in 2021.

NBC Universal owns Bravo and E!, while Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal movies and shows. This explains why Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump and Vanderpump Dogs were presented like that. But why was Vanderpump Villa sent to Hulu?