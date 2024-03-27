Home > Television > Reality TV From the Chefs to the Housekeepers, Meet the Cast of Hulu's New Reality Series 'Vanderpump Villa' This new reality series follows Lisa Vanderpump and her staff as they work and live at her French estate, Chateau Rosabelle. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Hulu / Gilles Mingasson

Lisa Vanderpump from Vanderpump Rules fame has a new show on a new network — Hulu. Enter Vanderpump Villa! Dropping on the platform on April 1, this new reality series Vanderpump Villa will follow Lisa and her staff as they work, live, and play at her French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle.

Source: Hulu / Gilles Mingasson

Lisa has filled every role needed for her hospitality venture, from executive chefs to mixologists to housekeepers. And while they're all pros in their fields, the drama is still plentiful amongst these new colleagues who all live and work on-site. Basically, Lisa is watching closely to see if her team crew can turn her temporary French adventure into a permanent business empire. But can they handle the pressure and keep the guests happy? We'll just have to wait and find out. Keep scrolling as we meet the cast.

Lisa Vanderpump

Source: Hulu

Boss lady Lisa Vanderpump needs absolutely no introduction. The businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist was born and raised in London, but lived in Monte Carlo and the South of France before moving to California. Married to her husband Ken Todd for 38 years, the couple has built a hospitality empire that spans continents, with restaurants and nightclubs across Europe and the US. They have two children, Pandora and Max, and numerous pets, which they consider their babies.

Lisa is a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and founded the Vanderpump Dog Foundation to fight animal abuse. Since 2017, her foundation has helped over 2,000 dogs find homes, and her efforts have contributed significantly to ending the global dog meat trade. She is also an advocate for GLAAD and actively supports the Trevor Project. Every year, she leads the AIDS Walk in Los Angeles. You can follow her on Instagram at @lisavanderpump.

Andre Mitchell

Source: Hulu

Andre is a mixologist at Chateau Rosabelle. Standing tall at 6'4", he is a gentle giant. He grew up in Chicago's South Side raised by a single mom, who taught him to respect and protect women. Andre had a basketball scholarship to Texas State, but it was cut short by an injury. He then decided to work in the service industry.

Andre started at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and eventually became a bar manager at Austin's top nightclub. He was loved there for his delicious cocktails and warm personality. You can follow him on Instagram at @dre_mitch.

Anthony Bar

Source: Hulu

Anthony is the executive chef a Chateau Rosabelle. He actually grew up near the city of Lille in northern France, where his father was a chef. Anthony always knew that it was his destiny to follow in his dad footsteps. After culinary school at the renowned Michel Servet, Anthony was the Executive Sous Chef at Hotel de la Treille in Lille before moving to the U.S. where he became the Executive Chef at La Maison in Houston, a Chef/Partner at Faubourg in Sierra Madre, an Executive Chef at Callaway Winery in Temecula.

He was most recently an Executive Chef at Firefly in Los Angeles. Anthony admits his work-life balance isn't great. Work is his top priority, as he is just so passionate about food. You can follow him on Instagram at @chefanthonybar.

Caroline Byl

Source: Hulu

Caroline is a sous chef at Chateau Rosabelle. Also, originally from France, this cooking queen sometimes cooks in heels. A École de Paris des Métiers de la Table graduate, she began her culinary career with a stint as a Junior Sous Chef at a bistro in the heart of Paris. However, she soon ended up falling in love with an American man and followed him to the United States, where things did not work out.

Caroline is currently single and based in New York City, where she works as a private chef and event planner. Calling herself an “intuitive chef,” Caroline has an improvisational approach to cooking that doesn't exactly gel with Chef Anthony’s by-the-books approach, but together, they are a cooking power duo. You can follow her on Instagram at @carolinebylbayler.

Chauntel "Telly" Hall

Source: Hulu

Telly is a mixologist at Chateau Rosabelle. Telly's mother emigrated from Jamaica and raised her as a single parent. Her mother's hard work and determination helped her achieve success, and this has inspired Telly to be equally ambitious. Telly has worked in the service industry for 12 years and is highly skilled. She is known for being opinionated and outspoken, never hesitating to voice her thoughts. You can follow her on Instagram at @tellyyy___/.

Emily Kovacs

Source: Hulu

Emily is currently working as a housekeeper at Chateau Rosabelle. She has worked in different jobs in the past such as bartending at a strip club, lifeguarding, and being the maintenance person for a health club. Emily grew up in a struggling household where her mother worked nights so she could be home during the day for the kids. Emily developed a can-do attitude and started working in the hospitality industry at the age of 16 to help support her family.

Despite her friendly personality and sense of humor, Emily takes a firm stance against coworkers who do not fulfill their responsibilities. You can follow her on Instagram at @em_kov.

Grace Cottrell

Source: Hulu

Grace is also a housekeeper at Chateau Rosabelle. She is the daughter of a pastor who grew up in a small country town; Grace left home at age 18. She’s supported herself by cleaning luxury vacation homes in St. Augustine, FL. When asked what her biggest asset as an employee is, Grace laughed and replied “desperation.” Grace is a hardworking country girl who is not afraid to take on any task, no matter how challenging or difficult it may be.

Despite feeling out of place in the luxurious setting of Vanderpump Villa, she is determined to succeed in her job. You can follow her on Instagram at @gracec0ttrell.

Hannah Fouch

Source: Hulu

Hannah works as a server at Chateau Rosabelle, where she specializes in high-end client catering. Originally from Las Vegas, she has worked her way up from being a cocktail waitress to fine dining. Hannah is financially responsible and has a good head on her shoulders. She can be challenging to work with, especially for her female coworkers. She has a tendency to become jealous, particularly regarding her relationship with lead server Marciano. You can follow her on Instagram at @hannahfouchh.

Stephen Alsvig events coordinator

Source: Hulu

Stephen is an event coordinator at Chateau Rosabelle. He used to work for Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas and has known Lisa for years. Despite his unique style and lively personality, Stephen is a former Air Force Veteran, which surprises many. He had to leave the military due to a medical discharge, but found a new career in the high-end service industry.

Stephen values hard work and has little patience for drama in the workplace, even though he is a fun-loving person. He previously worked with Marciano and Hannah and is familiar with the challenges they bring. You can follow him on Instagram at @stephenalsvig.

Marciano Brunette

Source: Hulu

Marciano is a lead server at Chateau Rosabelle. He has almost a decade of experience in high-end hospitality. Born into a boxing family, he was named after the great heavyweight Rocky Marciano. However, he tragically lost his father, who died in the ring when he was just five years old. Marciano is an unapologetic alpha male who likes to get into trouble behind the scenes. He leverages his skill, good looks, and charm to rise to the top of any workplace. You can follow him on Instagram at @marcianob.

Eric Funderwhite cheateau manager

Source: Hulu

Eric is the chateau manager at Chateau Rosabelle and a former employee of Lisa's. When he’s not busy putting on events, he works out, does martial arts, and is a dog dad to his pit bulls. Originally from Ohio, Eric started working in high-end steakhouses there before moving to Los Angeles to work with some of the world's most powerful and influential clientele.

He has done events for a wide range of one-percenters, including politicians, financial movers and shakers, studio executives, and A-list celebrities. You can follow him on Instagram at @ericthunderbolts.

Gabriella Sanon events coordinator

Source: Hulu

Gabriella is the events manager at Chateau Rosabelle. Born and raised in Miami, she has always had a taste for the finer things in life, going back to childhood when she was notorious in her family for always ordering the most expensive thing on the menu.

Gabriella is experienced in organizing high-end parties for luxury brands and dealing with wealthy clients. Her go-to strategy of "killing with kindness" ensures that even when she can't fulfill all of her clients' needs, they still appreciate her efforts. Gabriella is currently single and loves to party. You can follow her on Instagram at @gabriella.sanon.

Priscila Ferrari

Source: Hulu