Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Hospitality Is 'Southern Hospitality' Star Emmy Sharrett Still the AGM of Republic? "I wasn't very secure on going down the road to be VIP manager when I thought I was AGM at Republic," Emmy said. "Everything just got very confusing." By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 23 2024, Published 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 2 reunion of Southern Hospitality. In Season 2 of Southern Hospitality, Emmy Sharrett takes on way more responsibilities at Leva Bonaparte's nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge. From stepping up her game around the hotspot to filling in for VIP manager Maddi Reese one night, this blonde beauty's hustle knows no bounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, all that hard work finally pays off when, in the Feb. 8, 2024, episode, Leva appoints Emmy as the Assistant General Manager of Republic. With stars in her eyes and her dreams ultimately coming true, Emmy's ascent to the top is the talk of the town. But as the curtains close on Season 2 of Bravo's hit series, whispers swirl about Emmy's fate in her newfound role. So, the burning question remains: Is Emmy still the AGM at Republic, or has she taken an unexpected exit?

Source: Paul Cheney/Bravo Joe Bradley and Emmy Sharrett in Season 2 of the 'Southern Hospitality.'

Article continues below advertisement

So, is 'Southern Hospitality' star Emmy Sharrett still the AGM at Republic?

The word on the street — or should we say, the word at the Season 2 reunion — is that Emmy is no longer the AGM of Republic. And who's the bearer of this sizzling news? None other than Joe Bradley, the man who's never been too shy about his opinions on Emmy's career trajectory.

Now, Leva isn't going to let this scandalous story unfold without her input. So, the businesswoman takes center stage and spills the tea on why Emmy is no longer calling the shots with the staff.

Article continues below advertisement

I don’t understand why Leva took the AGM position from Emmy just because she didn’t want to be trained as a VIP server at her new spot. You gave her the AGM, find someone else to be your VIP server. #SouthernHospitality — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) February 23, 2024

"We opened a new space — we asked several employees to go down there to help us with those new spaces," Leva tells Andy Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse. "Emmy was told, 'Listen, you're going to train for AGM, you're going to train for VIP, and we need you to go down the road to train."

Article continues below advertisement

The restauranter and mama of one elaborates that Emmy opted out of the training, citing feeling "uncomfortable" and "overwhelmed." Consequently, Leva had no choice but to demote Emmy.

Emmy eventually addresses the situation, saying that she's "just a VIP server" these days. She then proceeds to tell the Clubhouse audience the decision to step down from the AGM role was mutual between her and Leva. She explains, "I wasn't very secure on going down the road to be VIP manager when I thought I was AGM at Republic, and everything just got very confusing to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Maddi claimed she felt "betrayed" by Emmy and her job promotion.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Maddi sat down with Us Weekly and dished on her storylines. She even admitted to feeling "betrayed" by Emmy, realizing, upon seeing the season trailer, that Emmy seemed to be gunning for her job. However, Emmy vehemently refuted Maddi's accusations. Speaking to Us Weekly in February 2024, she clarified that her intentions were not to hurt Maddi when she expressed her desire to take on a more significant role in the club.

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo (L-R) Joe, Maddi, Andy Cohen, Leva, and Emmy during the 'Southern Hospitality' Season 2 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

"It wasn't betrayal. It was gradually, over time, Maddi stopped doing the responsibility of her job," she told the outlet, asserting, "I genuinely did not think that I was going to be a leader in any capacity. And the next thing I know, all these girls were looking to me to get stuff done. I just, over time, became that leader."

Emmy also suggested that Maddi's focus on her DJ career resulted in her shifting priorities away from Republic. "You cannot be managing a company while DJing all over while you're trying to grow that career. It's just not possible," Emmy explained. "So with that expanding, I could just see it being an easy way for her to let [the] VIP manager go and pursue that. But I think a big part of it was her ego got in the way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp during the 'Southern Hospitality' Season 2 reunion.