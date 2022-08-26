'Southern Charm' Star Leva Bonaparte and Her Husband Own Several Top Charleston Restaurants

Husband and wife duo Leva and Lamar Bonaparte (who are the parents of son Lamar Jr. aka "Little") are partners in their restaurant endeavors. On a Season 7 episode of Southern Charm, Leva discussed how she wanted to create spots in Charleston that felt like they belonged in Miami or in New York.

She said that their first project together, Republic Garden & Lounge, was a "huge success."

"I'm talking like line up around the block and it's still the 'it' spot in Charleston," Leva said on the show.