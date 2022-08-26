'Southern Charm' Star Leva Bonaparte and Her Husband Own Several Top Charleston Restaurants
The cast members on Southern Charm showcase their personal relationships in front of the cameras, but a few of the stars also let the world in on their business ventures.
While Craig Conover has his pillow business, Sewing Down South, and Austen Kroll has his beer company, TropHop, Season 7 addition Leva Bonaparte owns some of the top eateries and bars in Charleston.
The restaurateur operates the establishments with her husband, Lamar Bonaparte.
In addition to featuring a few of the businesses in various scenes on Southern Charm, the spouses' restaurant/nightclub, Republic will soon be at the center of the spin-off series, Southern Charm: Leva Land. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Leva and Lamar's restaurants, and to learn more about their upcoming spin-off show.
Leva Bonaparte and her husband are behind a few of Charleston's top restaurants and bars.
Husband and wife duo Leva and Lamar Bonaparte (who are the parents of son Lamar Jr. aka "Little") are partners in their restaurant endeavors. On a Season 7 episode of Southern Charm, Leva discussed how she wanted to create spots in Charleston that felt like they belonged in Miami or in New York.
She said that their first project together, Republic Garden & Lounge, was a "huge success."
"I'm talking like line up around the block and it's still the 'it' spot in Charleston," Leva said on the show.
Following the success of the nightclub, the spouses opened up a "high-end lounge" called Bourbon N' Bubbles. Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul has her own private liquor locker there.
Lamar and Leva then launched Mesu, a restaurant featuring Mexican cuisine and sushi.
Their elevated sports bar, 1st Place, opened in the fall of 2020 as well.
All of their dining hotspots are located on King Street (which is also where Sewing Down South has a brick and mortar storefront).
The 'Southern Charm' star's spot, Republic, will be the focus of a 'Vanderpump Rules'-style show.
The Southern Charm cameras have given viewers a glimpse at Leva's restaurants in the past, but the reality star's first spot, Republic, will soon be front and center on a spin-off show: Southern Charm: Leva Land.
The concept of the series is similar to another series on the network, Vanderpump Rules. While Pump Rules follows the employees at RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood dining spot, SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant), Leva Land will highlight the people who work at the "crown jewel of her kingdom," Republic.
Leva and Lamar are two of the Executive Producers on the show.
A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced, though Bravo did confirm that it will launch at some point in the fall of 2022. The cast list is also currently unconfirmed at this time as well. However, the night club's public Instagram feed does feature photos of many of the employees.
New episodes of Southern Charm air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.