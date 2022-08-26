Leva Bonaparte's Recent Weight Loss Has 'Southern Charm' Viewers in Awe

Since Bravo’s Southern Charm premiered nearly a decade ago, cast members have come and gone… and come back again. Take Naomi Olindo, for example, who left the reality TV series in 2020 but made her scandalous return in the Season 8 premiere. Or Cameron Eubanks, who also said goodbye to the series after Season 6.

Cameron probably won’t be back on the reality series anytime soon, but before she made her dramatic exit from Southern Charm, she introduced viewers to her ex-friend, Charleston, S.C.-based business owner Leva Bonaparte.

Viewers note that Leva is sporting a new look as of late as she has seemingly slimmed down. Read on for details on her weight loss journey!