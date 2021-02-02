Cameran Eubanks Wimberly Finally Shared Why She Really Left 'Southern Charm'

Cameran's decision, in particular, has intrigued viewers, as it was overshadowed by a rumor concerning the demise of her marriage with anesthesiologist Dr. Jason Wimberly.

The cast of Southern Charm went through a big cast shakeup in between Seasons 6 and 7. Three of the show's top stars, Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, and Chelsea Meissner, announced their departure from the show in the spring of 2020, with no return in sight.

Though her exit was a major topic during Part 1 of the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion, Cameran never really spoke out about her decision at length. That is, until she published her book, One Day You'll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between.

Why did Cam really leave 'Southern Charm'?

In the months since Cameran announced her shocking departure from the popular Bravo series, viewers (and her former co-stars) have been trying to figure out what exactly led her to leave. While some thought that it had to do with her desire to spend more time with her daughter, Palmer, others were convinced it was because of a rumor that made its way around Charleston.

According to a vicious rumor, Cam left the reality show to protect her marriage and avoid having to broadcast her husband's affair with a makeup artist on national television. The theory was discussed on the show, specifically by Kathryn Dennis. (Craig Conover and Leva Bonaparte vehemently quashed it.) Though many originally thought that Kathryn started the rumor for a storyline, she shared on the reunion that she wasn't the one who started it.

Cam herself tried to refute the rumor, issuing an Instagram post explaining that her husband did not cheat on her with a makeup artist and that her departure from the show was decided long before the theory started to make the rounds. "I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow however it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written," reads a note Cam shared on Instagram on May 14, 2020.

"What upsets me most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. [...] I can't get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV ... and why I'm getting out of it now," she added.

As for the woman involved in the speculation, she also vehemently denied having a relationship with Jason. In fact, Rebecca Leigh Wash stated that she had never met Jason before. "I have never met Jason or Cameran Wimberly in my life. These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core," wrote the alleged mistress in an Instagram post.

As Cam explained, she wanted out of the reality TV show long before the rumors emerged. She never divulged the exact details for her exit, until her book came out in February of 2021.

Source: Instagram Dr. Jason Wimberly and Cameran Eubanks