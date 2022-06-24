You'll Never Guess How Old Your Favorite 'Southern Charm' Cast Member Is
When we first met the cast of Southern Charm, they were just a rambunctious group of kids in Charleston, S.C. with big dreams. Eight seasons later, the reality stars are all grown up.
Season 8 of the Bravo series premieres on Thursday, June 23. Along with being reunited with OG Southern Charm cast members, viewers also meet a new cast member in the Season 8 premiere. But how old is the cast now? Here's a breakdown of their ages.
Craig Conover — 33
Born to parents Martha Foster Conover and Craig Conover Sr., Craig Conover Jr. was born in Fenwick Island, Del. The 33-year-old reality star has been around since the series premiere, but promos show he’s still making the same old mistakes in Season 8.
Austen Kroll — 35
Austen Kroll, 33, made his debut in Season 4 of Southern Charm. Since joining the cast, Austen has developed a reputation of being a ladies’ man. In the past, he’s been romantically linked to several of his co-stars — including but not limited to Summer House stars Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard, and Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy.
But will his relationship with Season 8 newcomer Olivia Flowers force him to grow up? Only time will tell.
Madison LeCroy — 31
Greenville, S.C. native Madison LeCroy is 31. Following her messy breakup with Austen, Madison found love with her now-fiancé Brett Randle. He proposed to the reality star after seven months of dating in October 2021. She shares a 9-year-old son with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes.
Naomie Olindo — 29
29-year-old Naomie Olindo’s life has been an emotional rollercoaster since her exit from Southern Charm in Season 6. And the ride isn’t over just yet. Upon her return to the series, Naomie stirred up some drama with her ex, Craig, and his new boo.
Shep Rose — 42
Season 8 teases catfights, situationships, and even a bro-down between Shep Rose and his male counterparts on Southern Charm. As the second eldest of the crew, Shep is rarely the voice of reason. But with age, comes wisdom ... right? Season 8 could see Shep surprise us all.
Leva Bonaparte — 43
Leva Bonaparte joined the cast of Southern Charm alongside her husband, Lamar, in Season 7. The 43-year-old was born in India and raised in Canada and Bolivia. In Season 8, she returns with her sights set on taking over Charleston’s restaurant industry.
Venita Aspen — 28
Venita Aspen, 28, was introduced to viewers by fellow Southern Charm newcomer Leva. In Season 8, she joins the cast as a full-time cast member. But promos tease that she'll have trouble finding common ground with her co-star, Kathryn Dennis.
Olivia Flowers — 30
The Season 8 premiere marks 30-year-old Olivia Flowers' debut on Southern Charm. She joins her new boyfriend — Austen Kroll.
Taylor Ann Green — 26
Taylor is the youngest cast member on the show and is romantically linked to longtime cast member Shep Rose — who is more than 10 years her senior.
Kathryn Dennis — 30
30-year-old Kathryn Dennis is a mother of two who has spent the last few seasons learning to live life on her own terms. After very public breakups with exes Thomas Ravenel and Hunter Price, we meet her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell (no relation to Thomas) in Season 8.
Chleb Ravenell — 32
Viewers are introduced to former college athlete Chleb Ravenell in Season 8. He and Kathryn first confirmed dating rumors in 2020. The couple called it quits, but teasers for Season 8 hint that their love story may not be over just yet.
New episodes of Southern Charm air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.