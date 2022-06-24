You'll Never Guess How Old Your Favorite 'Southern Charm' Cast Member Is

When we first met the cast of Southern Charm, they were just a rambunctious group of kids in Charleston, S.C. with big dreams. Eight seasons later, the reality stars are all grown up.

Season 8 of the Bravo series premieres on Thursday, June 23. Along with being reunited with OG Southern Charm cast members, viewers also meet a new cast member in the Season 8 premiere. But how old is the cast now? Here's a breakdown of their ages.