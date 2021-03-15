'Southern Charm's' Madison LeCroy Has Been in More Than One Cheating Scandal

In news no one probably saw coming, J.Lo and A-Rod called it quits. But then they got back together so everything is fine? Either way, it's been said that their relationship was on the rocks because of Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. It's even made Madison turn off her Instagram comments.

Back in January 2021, Madison was accused of having an affair with A-Rod. According to Page Six, Twitter fired up rumors of the two being together after the Southern Charm reunion special.