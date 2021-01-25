We Were Not Prepared for the Latest Madison LeCroy vs. Kristin Cavallari Instagram Drama

While Madison’s behavior — paired with the screenshots — certainly seems to indicate that something was going on between her and Jay, the two of them never officially announced their couplehood. The one time that Madison was asked directly about their connection, she simply replied: “I'm not kissing and telling, so…”

Things were taken up another notch when Kristin’s friend Justin Anderson took to Instagram to stick up for Kristin (and drag Madison). He said that he felt compelled to say something because there were kids involved (specifically, Kristin and Jay’s). “The only time that I said anything and called someone a liar and said they were a snake was when they went live and talked about kids," he said. "That's not right. I'm standing up for my friend.”