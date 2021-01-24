Some Insiders Insist That Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Just Friends

Some believe the snap — which they both shared on Instagram — signals that they are back together. Others think that something is, or was, going on between Jay and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

On Jan. 23, 2021, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler took it to Instagram to post evidence of a recent hangout and fans have been trying to wrap their heads around where things stand between the two ever since.

Some fans are convinced that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are back together.

"The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," reads the caption of the photo Kristin and Jay posted. The picture had a seismic impact on fans, many of whom have immediately interpreted it as a sign that the stars have changed their minds since filing for separation in April 2020 and are now ready to give the relationship another shot.

In a court filing, Kristin cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the main reason behind the divorce. Some argued that the issue was deeper, arguing that Jay's reported affair with Kristin's friend, Kelly Henderson, led to the breakup.

Either way, some believe that the dark period is officially over. "Kristin and Jay are back together! Things are finally starting to go back to normal," wrote @RileySpen. "Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are back together. The Earth is healing," @rach_gelb.

However, sources close to the couple deem the Instagram posts a publicity stunt. "They are friends, and they are single. They will always have each other's back," an insider told E! Online. In May 2020, Kristin and Jay announced that they would split the time spent with the kids evenly, with 182.5 days per year allocated to both. They also agreed to divide holidays by odd and even years.

There's a chance that they took the photo during a handover or a friendly hangout. In fall of 2020, Kristin and Jay made headlines by announcing that they were thinking about spending Thanksgiving together. In the end, Jay crashed Carrie Underwood's feast — which involved deep-fried turkey — while Kristin celebrated the holiday with a good friend, Justin Anderson.