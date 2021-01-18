Did Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough Stay Together After 'Below Deck'?

For Season 8 of the hit Bravo reality series, the main burgeoning connection has been between the demoted stewardess Elizabeth Frankini and deckhand James Hough .

Over the years, Below Deck fans have seen many boatmances on the high seas — but none have lasted for long after the end of the charter season.

But, are Elizabeth and James still together after Below Deck?

Their relationship has escalated from post-night out flirtations in the hot tub to an all-out romance with a Long Island Iced Tea-fueled date night.

They have not posted photos together since Season 8 commenced airing, but the two do still follow one another on the app.

Unless the two are giving a long distance relationship a shot, it does not appear as if James and Elizabeth are still together. In recent months, Elizabeth has been spending time stateside (primarily in Florida, but also in Hawaii), while James is still based in the U.K.

However, it does not look like their relationship has continued in a romantic sense since the cameras stopped rolling.

Neither James nor Elizabeth has publicly commented on where things stand in their relationship, and they are unlikely to do so until after Season 8 of Below Deck concludes.

Does Elizabeth Frankini get fired?

While Elizabeth is focused on her romance with James, she's also intent on keeping her job. As viewers will know, Elizabeth has not been getting along well with her chief stew, Francesca Rubi, for most of the season. Following the bleach debacle during the high-maintenance charter, Francesca demoted Elizabeth from the second stewardess position. But, she had tried to get Elizabeth off the My Seanna crew, before Captain Lee Rosbach advised her to wait.

Source: Bravo

Elizabeth shared that she was relieved to still have a job, despite her diminished role, but her job might not be so secure after all. With Elizabeth's position on the rocks in every episode, some fans have wondered if she will make it through the charter season. Spoilers about Elizabeth's future on My Seanna aren't available, but it doesn't seem like there's any love between her and Francesca.

On Elizabeth's Twitter feed, she has responded to fans who felt that Francesca treated Elizabeth unfairly. "I feel so bad for the way Francesca treated you on this season!" one user tweeted. "The demotion was SO unnecessary & she’s clearly just a jealous person! Sending positive vibes." Elizabeth wrote, "Thank you," in response, along with the prayer hands emoji.

The Long Island native also hinted that editing was playing a part in how viewers were perceiving her work ethic. "The fact that I've now seen the two 'most demanding' charter primaries post glowing reviews about how great Elizabeth made their trips says it all. We are being shown Elizabeth's mistakes on purpose to further this drama/storyline and [I don't know] how it's not crystal clear to some viewers," one user wrote, which Elizabeth retweeted.

Source: Instagram